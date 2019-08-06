Iran’s FM condoles demise of prominent Afghan cleric

In a message on Monday, Zarif expressed "deepest commiserations over the demise of the great scholar to his honorable family and disciples and the nation and the government of Afghanistan."

Ayatollah Mohseni was born in 1935 in the southern province of Kandahar and was widely considered to be the most prominent cleric among the Shias in Afghanistan.

Mohseni who was the founder of the Islamic Movement of Afghanistan was one of the notable figures in the Afghan’s resistance.

