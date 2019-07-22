Deputy FM offers condolence on Amano’s demise

“My deep condolences for Amano's demise. We worked very closely. I commend his skillful and professional performance as DG of IAEA resulted in complete closure of so-called PMD and 15 consecutive reports confirming Iran's full compliance to the JCPOA. May the Almighty bless his soul,” Araghchi tweeted on Monday.

In a separate message, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, expressed his deep sorrow for Amano’s demise.

“With deep sorrow, I was informed of the demise of Mr. Yukiya Amano. His service to the international community is widely and highly acknowledged and appreciated. This is indeed a great loss for the international community,” he tweeted. “His key role in enhancing the objectives of the IAEA will never fade away in the history of the Agency. I would like to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to his family, friends, and the staff of the IAEA as well as to the people and Government of Japan.”

In a Monday statement published on its website, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that its director-general Yukiya Amano has passed away.

Last week, Reuters cited sources that Yukiya Amano would leave his post in March 2020 due to health issues.

Yukiya Amano was born in Yugawara, Japan in 1947. After graduating from the Tokyo University Faculty of Law, he joined the Japanese Foreign Ministry in 1972 and worked there until 2005, when he joined the IAEA as Japan's Resident Representative to the Agency.

MAH/IRN83406548