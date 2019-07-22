Nigerian police kill 6 supporters of Sheikh Zakzaky: report

According to world media reports, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) group held a peaceful rally in the capital Abuja on Monday, calling for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015. But the peaceful marchers came under attack by Nigerian security forces, resulting in the martyrdom of six of them.

This is while it has been reported over the past week that Sheikh Zakzaky's health is deteriorating and he needs urgent medical treatment.

MNA/4673723