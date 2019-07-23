Iranian lawmakers call for release of Sheikh Zakzaky

A Tuesday statement signed by 198 MPs reads that Sheikh Zakzaky’s health condition is deteriorating and he is in immediate need of medical treatment.

“We, members of the Iranian Parliament, call on all Islamic countries, international institutions and especially the Nigerian government and parliament to take action to release Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife as soon as possible and make it possible for them to leave Nigeria for medical treatment,” reads the statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry had expressed concern over recent clashes in the African country and also Sheikh Zakzaky’s status. “It is expected from Nigerian authorities to immediately allow Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky outside of detention and provide him with appropriate and prompt medical services,” the ministry’s spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

MNA/4674222