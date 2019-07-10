Intl. community should sue Nigeran rulers over Sheikh Zakzaky case

Lotfallah Forouzandeh, a faculty member of Tarbiat Modarres University in Tehran, described the top Shia cleric Sheikh Zakzaky as the absolute leader of the Nigerian Muslims.

Forouzandeh condemned Nigeria’s rulers for barbaric behavior towards Sheikh Zakzaky, calling on the the international community to take legal action against them.

He stressed that the top cleric has been denied the most basic rights over leading a peaceful movement against cruel rulers in Nigeria.

The university professor further called on the Muslim nations to break silence and launch an international campaign against the ruling government of Nigeria.

He also called on the Iranian Foreign Ministry to take steps in support of Sheikh Zakzaky and spare no efforts to secure his release from prison.

