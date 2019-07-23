Iran calls on Nigeria to provide Sheikh Zakzaky with prompt medical treatment

“It is expected from Nigerian authorities to immediately allow Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky outside of detention and provide him with appropriate and prompt medical services,” he said Tuesday.

Also voicing concern over yesterday’s clashes in Nigeria’s Abuja, Mousavi condemned the use of force in the protests.

He highlighted the need to preserve security and stability in Nigeria and called for practicing restraint and solving differences through dialogue.

He said that it is necessary to speed up the medical treatment procedure of Sheikh Zakzaky and eliminate concerns over his health status.

According to reports, in Monday’s protests of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who demand the release of their leader Sheikh Zakzaky, six protestors and one policeman were killed in Abuja.

