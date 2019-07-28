France’s Macron, Russia’s Putin to discuss Iran in August

French President Emmanuel Macron said he has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin for talks next month at the Bregancon fort off the country’s Mediterranean coast.

Macron, speaking on July 27 said he will meet with Putin on August 19, days ahead of hosting a G7 summit.

Russian state-run TASS news agency reported the Kremlin had confirmed that preparations for Putin’s visit to France were under way.

France holds the presidency of the G7 this year. The grouping also includes Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Macron last month said he planned to host Putin following a long conversation the two leaders had last month at the G20 summit in Japan.

In this regards, the reporter of El País daily newspaper, Maria Sahuquillo wrote in a tweet that Macron and Putin will meet and hold talks at Fort de Bregancon on August 19 on Iran and Ukraine.

ZZ/PR