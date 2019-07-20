Iran’s economic ties with neighbors, essential to ward off threats

Further development of economic ties with neighboring and regional countries is the best way to decrease imminent threats, he added.

Turning to Europe's lack of commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that Iran's full compliance has been confrimed time and again by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Unfortunately, after more than a year since US pulled out from the JCPOA, European signatories to the Iran’s nuclear deal have failed to take practical steps in line with securing Iran’s interests under the deal, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, Iran was forced to decrease its commitments within the framework of JCPOA.”

Like any other European sides to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is seeking to secure its interests and in this regard, it [Iran] will spare no effort, he stated.

"Iran has been making every effort to promote peace and stability in the international level and has been committed to observe all international rules and regulations in the best form possible," he stressed.

MA/4665139