Regional powers' cooperation increased in forming arrangements: deputy FM

Making the remarks in his trip to Karachi, the Iranian official said that in contrast to cold-war time, regional powers are tightening their cooperation and there is no more place for world powers to decide about regional arrangements.

“The capacity for cooperation among Iran, Pakistan and Turkey is more than any time in history,” he said.

As he informed, Iran has already conducted affiliated negotiations with Pakistan and Turkey about cooperation among the three countries at national and regional levels.

Sajjadpour is in Pakistan to attend international seminar on "Changing Regional Dynamics in the wake of US Sanctions on Iran: Opportunity of Cooperation between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey".

On Friday, IPIS and Pakistan’s Center for Peace, Security and Development Studies (CPSD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation.

Sajjadpour and Chairman of CPSD Abdullah Dadabhoy signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chief Minister House in Karachi.

