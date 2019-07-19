Iran para-taekwondo team wins Asia’s c’ships

According to a report by Iran’s Taekwondo Federation, the 5th Asian championships ended on Thursday in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

According to the report, the national Iranian para-taekwondo team commandingly won Asian title after clinching 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

Saeed Sadeghianpour, Mohammad Reza Sh'abani, Mehdi Poorrahnama and Asghar Azizi won the four gold medals, while Ahmed Narimani and Mehdi Bahrami Azar were the two fighters who bagged the two silvers for Iran.

Iran won the championships with 34 points, followed by Turkey and Kazakhstan in second and third places with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

