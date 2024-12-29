Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspending consular services

Syria's embassy in Lebanon announced on its Facebook page that consular work was suspended "until further notice" at the order of the Syrian foreign ministry, Euro News reported.

The announcement did not give a reason for the suspension.

But two Lebanese security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed the suspension was ordered because the passports belonging to Assad's relatives were believed to have been forged in the embassy.

Lebanese authorities handed over dozens of Syrian nationals, including former officers in the army, to the new administration in Damascus after they were caught illegally entering Lebanon, a war monitor and Lebanese officials said.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 70 Syrians were handed over by a Lebanese security delegation to the security forces of the Syrian transitional government, led by the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

SD/