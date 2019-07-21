Iranian men's indoor hockey team wins Asian title

Iran national men's indoor hockey team was crowned today as Asian champion after a decisive victory against Kazakhstan in the final match of 2019 Indoor Hockey Asian Cup in Chon Buri, Thailand.

The Iranian squad defeated its Central Asian rival 10-0 to win the Asian title.

Reza Norouzzadeh scored 5 goals, Navid Taherzadeh 3 goals while one goal was scored by Behdad Beyranvand.

The ASHF Indoor Asia Cup is an international men's and women's indoor field hockey tournament governed by the Asian Hockey Federation (ASHF).

It was introduced in 2008 for men's competition and the women's competition was added a year later in 2009.

