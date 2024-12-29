KLM plane makes emergency landing in Norway

The plane landed at Torp Sandefjord Airport at 7:14 p.m. local time, according to Norwegian police. All 182 people on board, including the crew, were unharmed, NL Times reported.

The flight departed Oslo at 6:55 p.m., but passengers and crew reported hearing a loud noise shortly after takeoff. "There was a hard noise," KLM said in a statement, prompting pilots to divert to Torp for safety.

Local media reported that the pilots noticed smoke emanating from the left engine, and after the landing, the aircraft was no longer steerable. It skidded off the runway and came to a stop in the grass.

The flight path of the aircraft can be seen on tracking site Flightradar24. The incident forced the closure of Torp Sandefjord Airport for the remainder of the evening while the aircraft, partially stuck on the runway, was being removed, Norwegian police said.

The Norwegian Accident Investigation Board has launched an inquiry into the cause of the malfunction.

SD/