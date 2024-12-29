Iran sympathizes with South Korea over tragic plane crash

Esmail Baghaei expressed regret over the incident that occurred for a passenger plane of the Republic of Korea while landing at the Muan International Airport of this country.

Expressing condolences to the South Korean and Thai governments and nations, especially the families of the victims, the senior Iranian diplomat wished speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 62 have been killed in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea’s South Jeolla Province, local sources reported.

According to Yonhap, there were 175 passengers and six crew members on board the plane.

The plane, en route from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence during landing.

According to emergency officials, the aircraft’s landing gears failed due to a birdstrike.

Meanwhile, the News1 agency reported that two people have been rescued alive so far.

Rescuers are carrying out a rescue operation in the tail section of the aircraft. Efforts continue to extinguish a fire caused by the crash.

