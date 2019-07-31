Iran wins 37 medals at 2019 Pyeongchang World Taekwondo Hanmadang

The 27th edition of biggest annual Korean martial arts event, the World Taekwondo Hanmadang was held in PyeongChang, South Korea in two section of male and female on 26 -31 July 2019.

Iran's representatives won 16 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals in World Taekwondo Hanmadang.

Practitioners competed in 12 events and 59 fields for domestic participants and 54 for those from overseas. The festival brings together nearly five thousand people from 57 countries.

The world Taekwondo Hanmadang, which shows the essentials of the martial art such as breaking, self-defense and poomsae, is a contest held every year by Kukkiwon. It introduces the cultural superiority of Taekwondo and promotes the martial art as a valuable Korean culture.

