Israel sets fire to multiple houses in southern Lebanon

According to a Lebanese army statement carried by the country’s National News Agency, Israeli forces infiltrated the villages of Taybeh and Al-Qantara on Saturday, where they set fire to several houses.

The statement said that the joint patrol of the army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was already dispatched to the attack site to assess the situation, in coordination with the five-member committee overseeing the ceasefire deal.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly violated the ceasefire in Lebanon, promoting the government in Beirut to lodge a formal complaint against the regime.

Several days into the ceasefire, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Israel had violated it 52 times.

