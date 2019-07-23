Iran clinches title at 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo C’ships

The Iranian team was crowned in the event with a total of 17 medals and 179 points while South Korea and China stood next with 110 and 77 points respectively.

In the boys’ event, Iranian fighters snatched five gold, four silver and one bronze (99 points), winning the title for the first time in Iran’s history. The powerhouse South Korea finished runner-up by earning two gold, two silver and three bronze (62 points). Uzbekistan came third with 54 points.

In the girls’ event, Iranian athletes were crowned champion with 80 points earned from five gold and two silver medals. China and South Korea stood next with 52 and 48 points.

Gold medals of Iran were seized by Alireza Hosseinpour (Juniors Male -48), Amirhossein Bahrabadi (Juniors Male -73), Ali Najafi (Juniors Male +78), Negar Esmaeili (Juniors Female -44), Yalda Valinejad (Juniors Female -63), Ali Tavakoli (Juniors Male -51), Amir Sina Bakhtiari (Juniors Male -59), Mobina Kalivand (Juniors Female -42), Ghazal Soltani (Juniors Female -52) and Anahita Tavakloi (Juniors Female -68).

Pasha Atarodi (Juniors Male -55), Hamed Asghari (Juniors Male -63), Nastaran Valizadeh (Juniors Female -55), Amir Moevalede Shahrestani (Juniors Male -45), Pedram Jamshidi (Juniors Male -68) and Tina Modanlou (Juniors Female -59) collected six silver medals while Ali Akbari won a bronze at the Juniors Male -78.

The 10th edition of Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was held in Amman, Jordan, from July 21 to 22 with some 330 athletes from 31 countries in participation.

