Iran, regional countries should improve cyberspace to fight unilateralism

Making the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 25th Iran International Exhibition of Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce (ELECOMP 2019) in Tehran on Wednesday, the Iranian President noted that “today we are dealing with a digital world and this new platform can be an opportunity for our young generation, our country, the region and the world.”

Expressing content about his administration’s achievements in ICT and start-ups sectors, Rouhani added that “an Iranian start-up have been able to create 1.6 million jobs in four years, which is a great honor.”

ELECOMP 2019 is underway at Tehran International Permanent Fairground on 18-21 July.

It is the biggest event in the Iranian electronics and computer market. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition is showcasing a wide range of products in electronic, computers and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event aims to present new discoveries and technologies, and provide proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources and access to facilitating services.

Last year, 870 exhibitors took part at ELECOMP, with 200,000 visitors.

