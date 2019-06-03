  1. Technology
3 June 2019 - 16:24

25th ELECOMP slated for July in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The 25th Iran International Exhibition of Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce, known as ELECOMP, will be held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground on 18-21 July 2019.

ELECOMP is the biggest event in the Iranian electronics and computer market. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products in electronic, computers and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event aims to present new discoveries and technologies, and provide proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources and access to facilitating services.

Last year, 870 exhibitors took part at ELECOMP, with 200,000 visitors.

