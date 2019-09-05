Iran chairs AALCO meeting in China

Director General For Legal Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry chaired the 4th meeting of Iternational Law working group of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO), which was held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Thursday.

"Challenges facing International Law in Cyberspace", "Peaceful Use of Cyberspace" and "Harmful Content of Online Space" were the topics the meeting.

Representatives of member states and some of the experts presented their reports and views, including on international cooperation on cybercrime, the principle of non-interference in cyberspace and data governance during the session.

The Iranian chairman of the meeting called on the participants to prepare a draft document entitled "Principles of International Law Applicable to Cyberspace" and submit it to the member states for consideration and subsequent ratification at the next meeting of the Organization.

The approval of Iran's proposal not only helps upgrade the status of AALCO, but also it could have a significant impact on the role of developing countries in the standardization and legislative process in cyberspace.

