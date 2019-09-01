‘Dejfa’ detects 19mn cyberattacks on Iran from 24 countries

In May 2019, Iranian ICT Ministry unveiled a cybersecurity project codenamed Digital Fortress (Dejfa in Persian) to shield the country from increasing cyber threats targeting Iran’s infrastructure and online businesses.

A report published on Sunday detailed the performance of four systems working under Dejfa since the cybersecurity project was launched in May.

“Dejfa Teleware System” has identified 19 million cyberattacks against Iran from 24 countries. 10 million attacks were launched from inside Iran.

“Kavoshgar System” has analyzed 3,000 suspicious files and evaluated 140 applications. The system issued warning on 322 cases, and contacted vulnerable sections on 2,550 other cases.

“Dana System” with a nationwide coverage of the country’s IP addresses, has identified 20,000 vulnerable facilities inside the country.

“Detection and Countering System” has identified 39 million cyberattacks, suspicious or illegal activities. The system has also identified 18,000 malware.

According to Deputy ICT Minsiter Hamid Fattahi, Dejfa has improved monitoring and detection of cyberthreats by 200 percent.

MNA/4708005