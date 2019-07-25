China is against US unilateralism

Despite all problems facing ahead and US reimposition of sanctions on Iran, People’s Republic of China is determined to expand and broaden its trade and business relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran wholeheartedly, the ambassador added.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on Thu. and reiterated, “China is against any unilateral move of the United States.”

He pointed to the very good situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in electricity and energy generation industry and added, “Chinese companies are interested in boosting and enhancing their cooperation with Iranian firms in the field of water and energy.”

For his part, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian pointed to the amicable and friendly ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and China which dates back to many years ago and added, “the two countries of Iran and China enjoy high capacities and potentials for broadening bilateral relationship in all fields.”

Both Iranian and Chinese officials have emphasized on strengthening and developing relationship between the two countries in all areas, he said, adding, “Iran eyes accelerating and developing its cooperation with Chinese companies in order to have a suitable presence in market of regional countries.”

While elaborating on the salient achievements of water and power in Iran, Ardakanian emphasized, “Ministry of Energy is determined to promote bilateral relationship in water and power industry.”

MA/4675979