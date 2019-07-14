Israel backs all terror groups active in ME, says Syrian Deputy FM

In an interview on Saturday with the Lebanese website, Al-Ahd, Syria's deputy foreign minister held the United States, Israeli regime, and various other Western countries responsible for the crisis and devastation in his country.

"America and its allies wanted to destroy Syria, and put an end to Syria's key role within the Islamic resistance axis, by training, funding, supporting and arming various terrorist groups. Their plot, of course, did not succeed,” said Faisal Mekdad, IranPress reported.

Syria's deputy foreign minister stressed that his country will keep on fighting terrorism until the complete eradication of this scourge.

He went on to suggest that Damascus will never surrender to enemy pressure and emphasized that regional nations have no future unless they join the Islamic resistance axis.

"Any nation which opposes Syria or the Islamic resistance front is in effect assisting the Israeli regime and working to weaken the region. I warn Western countries not to deploy their military forces in Syria because this is a dangerous game and it has dangerous consequences,” he added.

MNA/PR