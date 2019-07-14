Syrians sign longest support letter for occupied Golan

Participants gathered at the campus of Tishreen University in Lattakia, at the President Square in Jableh, and in front of the Governorate building in Tartous to sign the letter, Sana reported on Saturday.

The participants affirmed their commitment to the homeland and asserting that the Golan always was and always will be a Syrian land and that the declaration of US President Donald Trump on Golan has no value because he cannot grant what he does not possess.

The activity began in Sweida, going through several provinces before arriving at Tartous on Saturday evening, from which it will continue until it reaches its final destination: the UN HQ in Damascus, to which the participants will deliver a letter protesting Trump’s declaration on the occupied Syrian Golan.

On March 25, Trumped signed a proclamation, formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights.

Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in a statement, called the US decision a “blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community. The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations against the Syrian government.

MNA/SANA