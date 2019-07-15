  1. Politics
Terrorist attacks kill 6, injure 9 in Syria’s Aleppo

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – Six civilians were killed and nine others were injured on Sunday as a result of rocket attacks carried out by terrorist groups on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Terrorist groups located in Aleppo’s western countryside fired rocket shells at New Aleppo and Minian neighborhoods in Aleppo city, claiming the lives of six civilians and injuring nine others.

Some of the victims were children, sustaining wounds of varying severity. In addition, the attacks caused considerable material damage to public and private properties.

Earlier in the day, the terrorists positioned in the western parts of Aleppo province fired a rocket shell at the city, and it fell in the surroundings of al-Qasr al-Baladi, injuring a little girl and causing material damage to the place.

