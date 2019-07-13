Iran’s Q1 exports to Pakistan through Pishin crossing reach $40mn

Head of Chabahar Main Customs Office Majid Mazloomi said the exports through the border crossing included bitumen, cement, ceramic and dairy products.

The border crossing, located in Pishin town, Sarbaz county, was launched in 2017 in a bid to boost the trades between the two neighbors.

Pakistan was Iran’s eighth export destination in the period.

According to Mazloomi, "During the three months, 360,000 tons of goods worth $388 million have been imported through the Chabahar customs and the Free Trade Zone.”

He noted that imported products increased by 103% in terms of weight and by 90% in terms of value.

Rice, corn, sugar, animals and car spare parts were mainly imported through the Sistan and Baluchestan borders during the period, he added.

The official said that the Chabahar customs received revenues worth 712 billion rials (about $5.7 million) during this period, up 38% compared to the same period of last year.

