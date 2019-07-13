  1. Economy
13 July 2019 - 16:05

Exports to Iraq via Qasr-e Shirin top $198mn in three months

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – Some 373,000 tons of non-oil commodities were exported to Iraq through the customs of Qasr-e Shirin County of Iran’s western Kermanshah province during the first three months (21 March-21 June) of the current fiscal, a senior official said.

According to Moradali Tatar, the governor of Qasr-Shirin, the goods were exported through two major border crossings, namely Parvizkhan and Khosravi, with a total value of $198 million.

"Some 337,000 tons of products worth $183 million were exported through the Parvizkhan customs, and 36,000 tons of products worth $15 million through the Khosravi customs," he said.

Some 800 to 1,200 trucks from Parvizkhan and some 500 trucks through Khosravi customs are sent to Iraq every day, he added.

Construction materials, fruits and vegetables were among Qasr-e Shirin’s main exports in the period.

