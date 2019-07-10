70 Iranian firms to attend INNOPROM 2019 in Russia

The Iranian companies, specialized in the fields of medicine, electronics, medical equipment, energy, and handicrafts, left Tehran in the form of a delegation led by Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

The trip is made to increase Iran-Russia technical cooperation and improve the ties among knowledge-based companies of the two sides.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin visited the INNOPROM-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair as part of his working trip to Yekaterinburg. The Russia President examined products displayed at the stands of a number of corporations.

INNOPROM is an international industrial trade fair that has been held in Yekaterinburg since 2010. It is considered to be Russia’s main industrial, trade and export platform.

The trade fair displays the latest technologies from Russian and foreign manufacturers and is a large national platform for discussing the country’s industrial policy and B2B communication with foreign partners.

This year the participating countries are Iran, China, Austria, Belarus, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, France, the Czech Republic, South Africa and Japan. Turkey, one of the fastest growing economies of the G20 and one of Russia’s main foreign trade partners, has been chosen as the partner country of INNOPROM-2019.

