  1. Economy
15 July 2019 - 11:16

Exports from Markazi prov. exceed $225mn in three months

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – More than 381,479 tons of non-oil commodities were exported from the central Iranian province of Markazi in the first three months of the current fiscal (March 21- June 21), a senior official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

According to Esmaeil Hosseini, the head of Markazi Customs Administration, the figures on the province’s exports show a 4% growth in terms of value and a 12% decline in terms of tonnage compared with the similar period of last year.

Markazi province currently offers its products in 58 international markets, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

Exports mainly included iron rebars, slabs, hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, fruit juice, glass, crystalware and potato chips.

The province’s imports during the three-month period amounted to $110 million, up by 30% year-on-year.

The imports mainly included machinery, fruit juice package, concentrate, puree, aluminum can and coil.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

