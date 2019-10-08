Iran attains self-sufficiency in rice production

He revealed the considerable 42 percent growth of rice production in the country in the current year (started March 21, 2019).

For the first time, Iran became self-sufficient in the production of rice.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA correspondent on Tue. and added that the country needs three million tons of rice.

This year, rice production volume will hit 2.9 to 3 million tons due to the climatic conditions, so that this volume of rice will meet the domestic demand, he added.

He pointed out that 960,000 tons of white rice, valued at $1.1 billion, was imported into the country in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22).

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture said that the self-sufficiency of rice production will save more than $1.1 billion worth of foreign currency in the country.

Turning to the sanctions conditions overshadowing the country, increased production of rice about one million tons in the current year (started March 21, 2019) will prevent capital flight of more than $1.1 billion from the country.

Rice imports have been assigned to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, he said, adding, “accordingly, 960,000 tons of rice has been imported into the country by the private sector in the first half of the current year.”

