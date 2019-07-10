  1. Economy
10 July 2019 - 14:05

Non-oil exports from South Pars customs at 23% hike

Non-oil exports from South Pars customs at 23% hike

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Export of non-oil commodities from South Pars Customs increased 23 percent in terms of weight in the last month of the current year (May 21 – June 21).

The Director General of Pars Special Energy Economic Zone (PSEEZ) Ahmad Pourheidar made the remarks on Wed. and said, “despite US imposition of sanctions on Iran, non-oil exports from the customs office experienced a significant hike.”

In the same period, export of non-oil commodities from South Pars Customs Office recorded a 23 and 2 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Pourheidar reiterated.

He went on to say that 1,570,474 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $706,573,971, were exported from the customs office in the same period.

South Pars zone is home to the world’s largest gas hub, he said, adding, “in addition to being introduced as country’s energy capital, South Pars is considered as a significant hub for exporting non-oil and petrochemical products as well as gas condensates.”

MA/IRN83389446

News Code 147464

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News