Export of products from Sistan and Baluchestan to Pakistan up 26%

Exports of Sistan and Baluchestan to the eastern neighbor mainly included cement, dates, gas, watermelon and tomato in the said time, Nader Mirshekar said.

As reported earlier, exports of the Iranian province to Pakistan stood at above $580 million during the previous Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20, 2019).

Iran’s export value of non-oil products to Pakistan in 1397 hit $1.247 billion, showing a considerable 36 percent hike as compared to the same period the year before.

Despite lack of banking channels between the two countries and various customs and tariff barriers, Iran’s export of non-oil products to Pakistan recorded a 36 percent growth.

HJ/IRN 83484077