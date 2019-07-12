MoD Hatami vows 'harsh response' to any aggression against Iranian soil

Hatami described Netanyahu's threats against Iran a clear violation of paragraph 4 of article 2 of the UN Charter which urges all the members not to make threat and use force against other UN countries, including regional countries and Iran.

He called on international bodies to react against such hostile acts which put international peace in danger.

Hatami also stressed that the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of aggression with a decisive and severe response.

On July 9 and during a visit to air force base, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Tehran that the regime's F-35 fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East.”

“Iran should remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran, and of course also Syria," said Netanyahu.

HJ/ 4664298