Mogherini calls on Iran to reverse course on uranium enrichment

According to Wall Street Journal reporter, Federica Mogherini said she was extremely worried about the implementation of the second phase of cuts to JCPOA commitments by Iran on Sunday, calling it a move to weaken the JCPOA.

The EU foreign policy chief said the EU will take the next step in coordination with the other parties to the JCPOA. She also said that JCPOA joint commission will probably hold a meeting in reaction to Iran’s move today.

Iran announced on Sunday that it is taking the second step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal. Tehran has decided to increase its uranium enrichment level.

Iranian official stress that the reduction of commitments does not violate the nuclear deal, but is based on Articles 26 and 36 of the agreement itself.

Tehran's decision came as other signatories' to the deal have so far failed to protect Iran's economic interests from the damages of US sanctions which were imposed after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

“Having failed to implement their obligations under JCPOA—incl after US withdrawal—EU/E3 should at minimum politically support Iran’s remedial measures under Para 36, incl at IAEA. E3 have no pretexts to avoid a firm political stance to preserve JCPOA & counter US unilateralism,” Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

