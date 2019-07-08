Hatami rebukes Netanyahu for ‘brazen audacity’ over JCPOA remarks

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the recent remarks by the Israeli prime minister after Iran took the second step in reducing commitments to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) showed Netanyahu’s brazen audacity.

Netanyahu called on European signatories to the nuclear deal to impose "snapback sanctions" on Iran, which are the UN Security Council sanctions that were lifted under the nuclear deal.

Netanyahu “has the gall to make such remarks while the Islamic Republic of Iran has fully lived up to all of its JCPOA commitments and exercised responsible and strategic patience,” Hatami said.

“It was the Americans who abandoned the JCPOA, and the Europeans, while they did not leave the accord, practically did nothing else,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has complied with its commitments, and from now on, the level of our commitment to the JCPOA will match the level of commitment of other parties; this is the solid and acceptable logic of Iran,” he stressed.

On Sunday, Iran announced further reductions to JCPOA commitments as its 60-day deadline for the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal expired. In the second stage, Iran said it would increase the purity of its enriched uranium, no longer sticking to the 3.67% limit it had agreed to in the deal.

The measures are in response to the US’ withdrawal and Europe’s failure to comply with its own JCPOA commitments regarding Iran’s economic interests.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani has stressed that the reductions to the JCPOA commitments can be reversed once the European signatories to the deal live up to their commitments.

MNA/4660800