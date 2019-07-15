JCPOA signatories do not see Iran's reductions in commitments as major non-compliance

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the European countries in Brussels on Monday to discuss ways to salvage Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the deal is not dead, adding that none of the signatories to the nuclear deal sees Iran's recent steps as a major violation of the agreement.

Mogherini said that there is no alternative to the JCPOA and it is important to maintain and fully implement it, according to Al Jazeera.

She reiterated the EU's promises to Iran, which have not been realized yet, saying that the EU countries are still trying to work on implementing the financial mechanism they have created for Iran known as the INSTEX and this is the most difficult stage in the life of the agreement, according to her.

The EU top diplomat added that the INSTEX will become operational first between the member states of the nuclear agreement and then other countries will be allowed to join it.

According to Reuters, the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran's breaches as significant non-compliance and have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord's disputed mechanism, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

"For the time being, none of the parties to the agreement has signalled their intention to invoke this article, which means that none of them for the moment, for the time being with the current data we have had in particular from the IAEA, that the non-compliance is considered to be significant non-compliance," Federica Mogherini added.

