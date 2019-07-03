Iran’s security intertwined with that of Turkey: VP Joneydi

Laya Joneydi, Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs, made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkey to Tehran Derya Ors on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Joneydi said that the obstacles that US put on the way of Iran’s trade and banking relations with the outside world after its illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA are not limited to Iran, but the US unilateralism and its withdrawal from other international treaties is a big danger to international peace and security. She added that the US unilateralism has weakened the international regimes and institutions that have been created over the past century.

The Iranian VP also pointed to the specific and volatile situation in the region, stressing that “the security of Iran and Turkey are twined together and affect each side,” adding that “both countries should join hands and cooperate together to ensure and enhance their security.”

Derya Ors, for his part, stressed that the unilateral US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran not only hurt the people of Iran but also all the countries of the region.

Ors also stressed the need to promote the trade and economic relations between Iran and Turkey in the current specific and complicated circumstances, adding that sanctions are not only Iran’s sanctions, but also they are sanctions on other countries' goods and companies.

He went on to assert that Ankara has the political and economic will to extend relations with Tehran in all fields.

The Turkish ambassador also said that independent countries such as Iran and Turkey should unite in opposing foreign conspiracies and threats, emphasizing the promotion of the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He further expressed hope that through intensifying efforts and removing legal obstacles and some hindering procedures, the two countries of Iran and Turkey would use their trade and economic potentials better than before.

