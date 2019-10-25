VP meets with Japanese Justice min. for bilateral talks

In this meeting, the Iranian vice president emphasized the development of legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries and stated, “the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with Japan in relevant issues.”

She also placed special emphasis on the issue of diplomacy in legal affairs and cooperation of the two countries in training and research fields with faculties of law and bar associations.

Then, Joneydi pointed to the implementation of agreements made between the two countries and added that bilateral agreement inked between the two countries on extradition of convicts is a step towards solving problems related to the nationals of two countries.

For his part, Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai expressed his special thanks for her presence on enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and added, “I visited Islamic Republic of Iran in 2016 in the position of special adviser to Japanese prime minister and held constructive talks with the Iranian officials. In my visit to Iran, I grasped out that the two countries of Iran and Japan enjoy high capacities and potentials for broadening mutual ties in relevant issues.”

Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi visited Japanese capital Tokyo on Thu. on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the enthronement ceremony of Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.

