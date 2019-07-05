Iran’s Khoy, Turkey’s Van to step up trade relations

In a series of meetings which were held in Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, on Thursday and Friday between the governor of northwestern Iranian governorate of Khoy Mohammad Abedi and the provincial governor of Turkey’s Van Mehmet Emin Bilmez, the two officials stressed the necessity of fighting against terrorism and smuggling of goods along the shared borders as well as the expansion of border trade.

Khoy governor said that in the meetings with the Turkish side over the past two days, they had discussed and reached good mutual understandings of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, the fight against the trafficking of goods, livestock and narcotics, and the prevention of illegal immigration at the borders and the development of livelihood of people living on each side of the borders.

Abedi also said that developing border trade in line with directions of the two countries’ high-ranking officials were among decisions made at these meetings.

Mehmet Emin Bilmez, for his part, was positive about the results of the meetings with the Iranian side, saying that there are good relations between Van and Khoy.

The Van governor also said in the meetings the two sides had reached very good agreements to fight against terrorist groups and smuggling of goods and human trafficking.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of the meeting, the Iranian consulate general to Erzurum Soltanzadeh attached great importance to the security sub-committee, saying that forming such sub-committees can further develop relations between border provinces of the two countries.

The Turkish delegations also visited museums in Khoy during the two-day visit to Iran.

