Tehran welcomes expansion of relations with Canberra: VP Joneydi

She made the remarks on Wednesday in meeting with the Australian Ambassador Lyndall Sachs and emphasized the active role of Iranian women in various domestic and international fields.

Referring to over half a century of close relations between the Islamic Republic and Australia, she maintained “Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations with Canberra.”

Joneydi also elaborated on the progress and developments in the Iranian legal system regarding women's rights and noted the potential areas to improve the situation.

Following the question of the Australian Ambassador, Joneydi explained the issues related to the process of passing the four set of bills regarding anti-money laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) in Iran.

For her part, the new Australian ambassador pointed to the hospitality of Iranians and said, “There are a number of common areas by which the relation between the two countries can be improved.”

She further welcomed the expansion of relations and called for the assistance of Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs with regard to a number of humanitarian issues of Australia.

FA/IRN83681411