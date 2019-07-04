Iran responds to France on JCPOA claims

“Until the time you remain committed to JCPAO, we will do so, too," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday in response to a statement by his French counterpart Agnes von der Maul.

"We are carrying out our obligations exactly as you are implementing your obligations."

Following Tehran’s announcement that it would boost the enrichment level of its uranium, French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes von der Muhll, said Iran would gain nothing by departing from the terms of the nuclear deal.

"Doubting the agreement will only increase the already escalating tensions in the region," the French diplomat said.

"For this reason, France and its European partners strongly urge Iran to withdraw from enrichment without delay and to refrain from any further measures that undermine its nuclear commitments," von der Mol said.

This is while Iran's decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA is an attempt to encourage the other sides to the agreement to live up to their own commitments regarding Iran's economic interests in the face of US' unilateral sanctions.

