Iran, Turkey sign document of cooperation

The two top diplomats signed the document in a Friday meeting held in Isfahan, central Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the road map for biennial cooperation between the two countries has been designed in today’s meeting.

“This road map was inked today in the framework of biennial cooperation in different fields between foreign ministries of Iran and Turkey,” he told IRNA on Friday, adding that the two miniseries can adjust their political cooperation based on this document.

Mousavi said that Zarif and Cavusoglu held two rounds of talks today in Isfahan, one behind the closed doors and the other with deputies in attendance.

He said that the two sides have also conferred on regional and international issues besides discussing bilateral ties.

