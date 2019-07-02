Iran to participate at EXPO 2020 Dubai

Technical and Engineering Deputy of Iran International Exhibitions Co. Seyed Hossein Mirzafarjouyan said that Iranian delegation will participate at Expo 2020 to be hosted by Dubai, UAE which will be kicked off on 20 October 2020.

Iran’s pavilion will be held next to French and Mexican pavilions in an area of 2,014 sq.m., he added.

He mentioned that the EXPOs are held by supervision of Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), adding that Iran should attend this event powerfully to show its achievements, especially in sanction period.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, opening on October 20, 2020. The Bureau International des Expositions general assembly in Paris awarded Dubai as the host on November 27, 2013. The World Expo in Dubai in 2020 will be the first to be held in the MENA & SA (Middle East and North Africa & South Asia) region. UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity. 113 countries have voiced interest in taking part the event.

