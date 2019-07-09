  1. Economy
11th Do-Win Tech exhibition kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – The 11th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition (Do-Win Tech 2019) kicked off Tuesday at Tehran International Permanent Fair Ground in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Industry and Mine Reza Rahmani.

Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition is a 4 day event which kicked off Tuesday at Tehran International Permanent Fair Ground in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

More than 300 domestic and foreign companies will showcase their latest products relating to technology of doors and windows technology. Companies from Germany, Italy, Turkey and China along with their Iranian counterparts are attending the 11th edition of the exhibition.

The exhibition will wrap up on Friday July 12, open from 10 AM to 6 PM during these 4 days.

