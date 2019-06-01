  1. Technology
1 June 2019 - 15:53

Iranian firms to attend Erbil telecom exhibition

Iranian firms to attend Erbil telecom exhibition

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Iranian knowledge-based firms are set to take part in Iraq’s communication, electronics and media conference and expo, which will be held in Erbil from June 13-16.

The Iranian pavilion will accommodate 12 firms, which will represent their latest technological products and services, to pave the grounds for developing, exporting and expanding the scientific and technological cooperation with Iraq's knowledge-based companies.

Companies active in the field of internet, designing website and software developers, telecommunication devices, photography camera, CCTV and industries related to radio, TV and satellite will attend the event.

The Expo will be attended by more than 200 national and international companies from different specialties to display their activities and services.

MNA/4630878

News Code 145950

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News