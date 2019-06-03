Iran to attend Expo 2020 in Dubai

Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Co. Bahman Hosseinzadeh made the remarks on Sunday during a ceremony marking the Global Exhibitions Day in Tehran.

He mentioned that Iran will attend Expo 2020 to be hosted by Dubai, UAE, to showcase its latest achievements in economic sector. He added that Iran will also allocate space for startups and knowledge-based companies to put their products on display at the major international event.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, opening on October 20, 2020. The Bureau International des Expositions general assembly in Paris awarded Dubai as the host on November 27, 2013. The World Expo in Dubai in 2020 will be the first to be held in the MENA & SA (Middle East and North Africa & South Asia) region. UAE selected the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.

113 countries have voiced interest in taking part the event.

