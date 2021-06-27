Iran-UAE trade ties could increase to $ 30 billion

Hassan Zamani, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions at the EXPO 2020 Dubai UAE made the remarks at the press conference on Sunday.

Zamaini described the Dubai EXPO 2020 as an exceptional opportunity for Iran, particularly because it will be held when the new government in Iran comes to power in August.

He added that as many as 75% of visitors to the exhibition come from outside the region, describing the event as an opportunity for Iran's industry and trade relations.

The managing director of Iran International Exhibitions further said that Iran has built the most beautiful pavilion so far at a total cost of $8 million. He explained more the work on building Iran's pavilion started in late 2020, adding that more than 80% of the structure is built so far.

Zamiani said that in a meeting had held with the President of the UAE Chamber of Commerce, the Emirati side had agreed to increase their ties with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce.

He further noted that in a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy, the UAE side promised to remove the obstacles and pave the way for stepped-up mutual trade with Tehran, which is currently between $ 15 billion to $ a6 billion, to push them towards the $ 30 billion target.

