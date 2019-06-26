Intl. construction expo opens in Mashhad

Some 147 Iranian and 100 foreign companies have been accommodated in an area of 25,000 square meters to showcase their latest products and services in the construction sector.

The participants, specialized in the design and manufacture of cooling and heating systems, construction materials, ironware and interior architecture are taking part in the expo to introduce their capacities to the investors and customers.

According to the officials, the number of participants in this round of the exhibition has observed a 23% growth compared to that of last year.

The exhibition will continue through June 28.

