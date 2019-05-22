Tehran to host 22nd Iran Health intl. expo

Iran Health Exhibition is reportedly the largest and the first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and second in the Middle East.

A total of 600 Iranian and foreign companies are estimated to take part in the event.

The exhibition will display medical and dental equipment, pharmaceutical products and machinery, laboratory equipment, food supplements, hospital equipment, consumer products, vitamins and herbal drugs. It could be a great opportunity for Iran to promote an advanced range of its medicine and equipment and export them.

Commercial delegations from 15 countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, Italy, England, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Oman and Russia have been invited to the event.

All Iranian medical sciences universities, health centers and hospitals have also been invited to the exhibition, so that they can buy their required supplies.

