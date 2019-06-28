  1. Politics
28 June 2019 - 20:09

Iran says progress at JCPOA joint commission meeting not enough to change course

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – After attending a JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna today, Iran's representative said that progress was made at talks but probably not enough to convince Iran to change its decision to go over the deal’s core atomic restrictions one by one.

“It was a step forward, but it is still not enough and not meeting Iran’s expectations,” the  Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation at the JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna today, was quoted as telling reporters after the meeting by Reuters.

“I will report back to Tehran and the final decision will be by Tehran to take,” Araghchi added.

Meanwhile, China’s envoy to the talks aimed at saving the Iran nuclear deal was guarded when asked if his country was willing to defy US sanctions and buy Iranian oil but said his country rejects those sanctions, Reuters also said.

“We reject the unilateral imposition of sanctions and for us energy security is important,” Fu Cong, director general of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told reporters after the talks.

Representatives of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) held a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Friday to save the Iran’s nuclear deal within the framework of quarterly meetings of JCPOA joint commission.

While the meeting was underway in the Austrian capital, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned that there is the real possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA in case the remaining signatories do not carry out their obligations.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, the Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov described it as as “rather satisfactory, not a breakthrough, but definitely not a failure.” 

